Nicole Kidman, Ciara and More Stars in Sexy Stompers on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Boots are trending on the red carpet tonight at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Nicole Kidman, Ciara and Erika Jayne all showed off their gams in sultry styles from top designers for the evening, celebrating some of music’s most talented artists.
The “Big Little Lies” actress — whose husband Keith Urban is nominated in three categories tonight — rocked a slinky asymmetrical black dress paired with Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’17 Janice High corset boots in black.
Elsewhere, Ciara, 32, highlighted her legs in a full runway look from Alexandre Vauthier, including a black minidress with a slit and knee-high pointed stiletto boots.
Meanwhile, Jayne, 46, covered up with hot pink pointed boots from Casadei, which she paired with a sophisticated Moschino dress.
Sabrina Carpenter stepped out in nude platform over-the-knee boots, and Garcelle Beauvais rocked Saint Laurent’s sparkling Niki boots.
For more celeb style on the red carpet, check out the AMAs arrivals gallery.
