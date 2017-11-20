Nicole Kidman, Ciara and More Stars in Sexy Stompers on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

View Slideshow (L-R) Ciara and Nicole Kidman at the AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Boots are trending on the red carpet tonight at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Nicole Kidman, Ciara and Erika Jayne all showed off their gams in sultry styles from top designers for the evening, celebrating some of music’s most talented artists.

Nicole Kidman wearing Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’17 over-the-knee boots. Rex Shutterstock

The “Big Little Lies” actress — whose husband Keith Urban is nominated in three categories tonight — rocked a slinky asymmetrical black dress paired with Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’17 Janice High corset boots in black.

Elsewhere, Ciara, 32, highlighted her legs in a full runway look from Alexandre Vauthier, including a black minidress with a slit and knee-high pointed stiletto boots.

Ciara wearing Alexandre Vauthier on the red carpet at the AMAs. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jayne, 46, covered up with hot pink pointed boots from Casadei, which she paired with a sophisticated Moschino dress.

Erika Jayne wearing hot pink satin Casadei boots on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter wears nude over-the-knee boots. Rex Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter stepped out in nude platform over-the-knee boots, and Garcelle Beauvais rocked Saint Laurent’s sparkling Niki boots.

Garcelle Beauvais in Saint Laurent Niki boots. Rex Shutterstock

For more celeb style on the red carpet, check out the AMAs arrivals gallery.

