Amanda Seyfried Makes Big Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut in These Braided Nude Sandals

View Slideshow Amanda Seyfried wears Francesco Russo nude leather sandals featuring a braided T-strap on the red carpet at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for World of Children

Amanda Seyfried made a stylish return to the red carpet after recently welcoming a baby with her husband, Thomas Sadoski.

The “Mamma Mia” actress arrived at the World of Children Hero Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday in nude Francesco Russo sandals teamed with a black Stella McCartney dress.

Amanda Seyfried, with husband Thomas Sadoski, wears Francesco Russo nude leather sandals featuring a braided T-strap on the red carpet at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for World of Children

Amanda Seyfried wears Francesco Russo nude leather sandals featuring a braided T-strap on the red carpet at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for World of Children

Featuring interwoven straps, the glossy patent leather shoes are designed with a braided T-strap, open-toe profile and a 4.5-inch heel. A similar style in bordeaux is currently available for $714 on Mytheresa.com.

Broadway star Sadowski looked sharp in a blue tux with brown lace-up shoes.

The lovebirds quietly married last month — just a few weeks ahead of announcing on March 24 that they welcomed a baby girl. The name of their daughter has not yet been released.

Lily Aldrige wears a Khaite velvet fall 2017 gown with black Jimmy Choo sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for World of Children

Lily Aldrige wears a Khaite velvet fall 2017 gown with black Jimmy Choo sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards at Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for World of Children

They attended the gala to support their friend, CNN correspondent Arwa Damon, who was honored with the Crisis Award.

World of Children is an organization that supports child advocacy initiatives through grants and programs.

Lily Aldridge Followill, who serves as the World of Children Ambassador, was among the ceremony’s presenters.

The supermodel shared on Instagram that she felt “so blessed to be back with @WorldOfChildren tonight celebrating incredible people who are helping children around the world.”

Aldridge cut a chic figure in a gold velvet Khaite gown and black Jimmy Choo sandals.

Other guests included Alyssa Milano, who had on black sandals, designer Rachel Roy, who had on red pumps, and Skechers ambassador Brooke Burke-Charvet.

Click through the gallery to view more photos from the red carpet.