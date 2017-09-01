Amanda Seyfried Shows Post-Baby Bod in Bejeweled Sheer Lace Dress at Venice Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried shined on the red carpet at the 74th Venice Film Festival for the premiere of’ “First Reformed.”
The actress and new first-time mom stunned the crowd in a sheer lace paneled dress with a bejeweled bra top from Alexander McQueen’s pre-spring ’18 collection. McQueen designer Sarah Burton’s exceptional handiwork is apparent here in the handkerchief hem and floral crystal embroideries.
Perfectly accompanying Seyfried’s standout dress were sky-high T-strap sandals and a pair of sapphire and white gold Chopard earrings for an added dose of glamour.
Later, the 31-year-old “Mamma Mia!” actress took to Instagram to give the whole night and her look a special shoutout.
