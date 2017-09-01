Amanda Seyfried Shows Post-Baby Bod in Bejeweled Sheer Lace Dress at Venice Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried steps out at the Venice Film Festival for the 'First Reformed' premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried shined on the red carpet at the 74th Venice Film Festival for the premiere of’ “First Reformed.”

The actress and new first-time mom stunned the crowd in a sheer lace paneled dress with a bejeweled bra top from Alexander McQueen’s pre-spring ’18 collection. McQueen designer Sarah Burton’s exceptional handiwork is apparent here in the handkerchief hem and floral crystal embroideries.

Amanda Seyfried steps out at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31. Rex Shutterstock

Perfectly accompanying Seyfried’s standout dress were sky-high T-strap sandals and a pair of sapphire and white gold Chopard earrings for an added dose of glamour.

Amanda Seyfried strikes a pose at the “First Reformed” premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Later, the 31-year-old “Mamma Mia!” actress took to Instagram to give the whole night and her look a special shoutout.

Damn what a night. I'm so proud of #firstreformed and these wickedly talented gentlemen. Special thanks to @chopard @alexandermcqueen @marygreenwell and @giannandreahair A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

