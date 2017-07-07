Amal Clooney’s Post-Pregnancy Wardrobe Includes Affordable Sneakers

Amal Clooney in Rome in May 2016. Splash

Amal Clooney‘s maternity style was super-chic. She and her husband, George Clooney, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last month, and her new mom style is still on point.

The happy couple has been keeping a low profile, but on Wednesday, they were spotted arriving in Milan, Italy, on a private jet. George accompanied his wife in a classic blue polo, jeans and black sunglasses. The real fashion moment was found in Amal’s casual look, including a crisp white tee tucked into a pair of dark distressed jeans that she cuffed at the bottom.

Amal finished things off with clean white sneakers by U.K. footwear brand Ash, currently on sale for $136.71. It’s definitely a summer uniform worth replicating, and luckily it won’t break the bank.

Ash Cult Trainers in white, $136.71; ashfootwear.co.uk

