Amal Clooney’s Post-Pregnancy Wardrobe Includes Affordable Sneakers

By / 2 hours ago
Amal Clooney Shoe Style
Amal Clooney in Rome in May 2016.
Splash

Amal Clooney‘s maternity style was super-chic. She and her husband, George Clooney, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last month, and her new mom style is still on point.

The happy couple has been keeping a low profile, but on Wednesday, they were spotted arriving in Milan, Italy, on a private jet. George accompanied his wife in a classic blue polo, jeans and black sunglasses. The real fashion moment was found in Amal’s casual look, including a crisp white tee tucked into a pair of dark distressed jeans that she cuffed at the bottom.

Related
Justin Bieber Wore Blue Nike Sneakers for the 4th of July

Amal finished things off with clean white sneakers by U.K. footwear brand Ash, currently on sale for $136.71. It’s definitely a summer uniform worth replicating, and luckily it won’t break the bank.

Ash Cult Trainers in white, $136.71; ashfootwear.co.uk

Want more?

The Coolest Baby Shoes for Amal and George Clooney’s Newborn Twins

Amal Clooney Welcomes Twins: Her Chic Maternity Style

Amal Clooney Is a Fan of This Rising Shoe Designer