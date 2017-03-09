Amal Clooney Makes Speech at United Nations Wearing Bright Yellow

By / 48 mins ago
Amal Clooney Style
Amal Clooney in New York on March 9.
Splash

When it comes time to make an important speech, Amal Clooney knows just what to wear.

The human rights lawyer was at the United Nations in New York on Thursday to make an important speech about the need to hold ISIS responsible for the genocide of Northern Iraq’s Yazidi population. For the occasion, she wore a butter yellow dress and coat with black accents from Bottega Veneta’s cruise ’17 collection. She capped it off with a pair of black leather pumps.

On Wednesday, Clooney wore a pink ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s cruise collection with the same black pumps. She’ also been spotted wearing a vintage Dior black skirt suit circa 1959 from William Vintage in London and striped pumps.

