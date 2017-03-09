Amal Clooney Makes Speech at United Nations Wearing Bright Yellow

Amal Clooney in New York on March 9. Splash

When it comes time to make an important speech, Amal Clooney knows just what to wear.

The human rights lawyer was at the United Nations in New York on Thursday to make an important speech about the need to hold ISIS responsible for the genocide of Northern Iraq’s Yazidi population. For the occasion, she wore a butter yellow dress and coat with black accents from Bottega Veneta’s cruise ’17 collection. She capped it off with a pair of black leather pumps.

Amal Clooney in New York wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and coat with black leather pumps. Splash

Amal Clooney’s pumps. Splash

On Wednesday, Clooney wore a pink ensemble from Bottega Veneta’s cruise collection with the same black pumps. She’ also been spotted wearing a vintage Dior black skirt suit circa 1959 from William Vintage in London and striped pumps.

#AmalClooney proudly showcased her changing shape, wearing a blush pink velvet dress from the #BottegaVeneta Cruise 2017 collection, which which was belted just above the waist. A post shared by POSH AND GLAMOUR (@poshandglamour) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:28am PST

Amal Clooney looking FANTASTIC in 1959 Dior from William Vintage at the U.N yesterday and nailing pregnancy work wear #williamvintage #dior #amalclooney A post shared by William Vintage (@williamvintage) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:48am PST

