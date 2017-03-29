Amal Clooney Rewears Oscar de la Renta Pumps for Speech in London

Amal Clooney is taking a style cue from another very famous Brit: Kate Middleton.
Middleton often rewears favorite items from her closet, and on Wednesday the international human rights lawyer and wife to actor George Clooney did the same. For a speech on war crimes in Syria and Iraq at the Chatham House in London, Clooney brought out a pair of colorful Oscar de la Renta floral slingback pumps. She also wore the same heels to the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict in 2014.
She paired the pumps with a bright red dress, camel coat and a tan handbag. The Oscar de la Renta pumps are no longer available, but if you’re still hoping to get your hands on a pair, The Real Real currently stocks a preowned pair in U.S. size 10.
Oscar de la Renta pumps, $425; therealreal.com
For a speech earlier this month at the United Nations, Clooney wore a yellow Bottega Veneta coat and dress with Jennifer Chamandi pumps.
