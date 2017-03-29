Amal Clooney Rewears Oscar de la Renta Pumps for Speech in London

Amal Clooney in London on March 29. Splash

Amal Clooney is taking a style cue from another very famous Brit: Kate Middleton.

Middleton often rewears favorite items from her closet, and on Wednesday the international human rights lawyer and wife to actor George Clooney did the same. For a speech on war crimes in Syria and Iraq at the Chatham House in London, Clooney brought out a pair of colorful Oscar de la Renta floral slingback pumps. She also wore the same heels to the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict in 2014.

Amal Clooney in a red dress, camel coat, tan handbag and Oscar de la Renta floral pumps in London on March 29. Splash

A closer look at Clooney’s Oscar de la Renta pumps. Splash

Amal Clooney wearing the same Oscar de la Renta pumps in 2014. REX Shutterstock

She paired the pumps with a bright red dress, camel coat and a tan handbag. The Oscar de la Renta pumps are no longer available, but if you’re still hoping to get your hands on a pair, The Real Real currently stocks a preowned pair in U.S. size 10.

Amal Clooney stepped out in Oscar de la Renta pumps. Splash

Oscar de la Renta pumps, $425; therealreal.com

For a speech earlier this month at the United Nations, Clooney wore a yellow Bottega Veneta coat and dress with Jennifer Chamandi pumps.

Amal Clooney paired her Bottega Veneta dress and coat with these Jennifer Chamandi “Lorenzo” pumps that feature a removable strap. Splash/Farfetch

Want more?

Amal Clooney Is a Fan of This Rising Shoe Designer

Amal Clooney Makes Speech at United Nations Wearing Bright Yellow

Kate Middleton Wore Her Highest Heels Ever at the Portrait Gala in London