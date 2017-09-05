Amal Clooney’s Trick to Making Vintage Pieces Look Modern at the Venice Film Festival

Amal and George Clooney at the Venice Film Festival Rex Shutterstock

After making her post-baby red carpet-debut this weekend in a stunning Atelier Versace gown at the Venice Film Festival, Amal Clooney donned a couture vintage cocktail dress for an after party. The dress, from London retailer William Vintage, was no less ravishing than Clooney’s Versace gown. Designed in 1967 by Madame Grès, the dress is made in chiffon and features three tiers in varying shades of pale green with a one-shoulder form.

Clooney paired the beautiful piece with a pair of metallic, pointed-toe pumps. The shoes added an ultra-modern touch to Clooney’s classic piece, yet the two items looked so relaxed together that the shoes may as well have been designed to accompany the dress.

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilsbury shared Clooney’s look on Instagram as the human rights lawyer posed with husband George Clooney.

The party the couple was attending celebrated George Clooney’s new film “Suburbicon,” which the veteran actor had directed, written, and produced.

