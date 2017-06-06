Amal Clooney Welcomes Twins: Her Chic Maternity Style

View Slideshow Amal Clooney in London on March 29. Splash

On Tuesday, George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander.

In a statement provided to E! News, a rep said:

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Looks like the new family of four is keeping their sense of humor as they embark on a busy life with twins. News of Amal’s pregnancy broke in February after “The Talk” host Julie Chen confirmed the news. Later, George’s mother, Nina, told Vogue that the couple was indeed expecting a boy and a girl.

Throughout her pregnancy, Amal continued to travel around the world for her work as a human rights lawyer. She received quite a bit of attention when she wore several stylish designer looks during a few days spent at the United Nations in New York. Particularly praised was the yellow Bottega Veneta dress and coordinating coat she wore with Jennifer Chamandi heels.

In February, she attended the Cesar Film Awards wearing a feathered Versace gown. She’s also worn floral heels by Oscar de la Renta and Valentino boots.

Click through the gallery to see more of her maternity looks.

