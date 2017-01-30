The Biggest Celebrities Who Wore Christian Louboutin to the 2017 SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards welcomed Hollywood’s leading men on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and while politics dominated the evening’s speeches, fashion was still top of mind. Christian Louboutin had a strong presence on the red carpet this year, and to some surprise, the men were the majority of stars donning the red-bottomed shoes.

Ashton Kutcher opened the awards show with a strong message.“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he said onstage. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.”

Kutcher paired his tuxedo with a pair of Louboutin’s Cousin Greg black patent leather dress shoes, which retail for $1150.

Ashton Kutcher on the SAG Awards 2017 red carpet in Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Actor James Marsden made an appearance at the show with his teenage son by his side. Speaking to Footwear News about his style, he said, “I love good, simple classic fashion. When I’m not doing things like this, I’m a T-shirt-and-jeans kind of guy — that’s me.”

The “Westworld” star opted for a pair of Christian Louboutin’s Chorale Orlato shoes.

James Marsden wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock

Best actor nominees Ryan Gosling and Casey Affleck, who both lost the SAG award in that category to Denzel Washington, also chose the French footwear label for their red-carpet ensembles.

Ryan Gosling on the SAG Awards 2017 red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

One of the best-dressed celebs of the night was Rami Malek, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his work in “Mr. Robot.” The new face of Dior wore a suit from Kris Van Assche’s Dior Homme collection, pairing the look with classic Louboutin laceups.

Rami Malek on the SAG Awards 2017 red carpet, wearing Dior and Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Other celebrities wearing Louboutin included Emily Blunt and Naomie Harris.

Harris went with the Pigalle pump in black to go with her Lanvin suit, while Blunt chose the designer’s spring ’17 Kaleitop sandal paired with a Roberto Cavalli couture gown.

Emily Blunt walked the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet in Roberto Cavalli and Louboutin sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Naomie Harris at the 2017 SAG Awards in a Lanvin suit and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock.

More actors in Louboutin included Riz Ahmed, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Alfie Allen.

Riz Ahmed and John Turturro at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the SAG Awards 2017 red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Alfie Allen on the SAG Awards 2017 red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

