Alexa Chung Reveals She Wore Shoes That Were Too Small to the Met Gala

Alexa Chung at Vogue's "Last Saturday in April" pre-Met Gala party. Courtesy of Alexa Chung.

After years of collaborating with different brands, Alexa Chung returned to her native London to unveil Alexachung – her own ready-to-wear and footwear label. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot for Footwear News, Chung reflected on her fashion inspirations and what it has taken to make Alexachung succeed.

In her reflections, Chung opened up about her most memorable style moments.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards, 2009

“I really liked those shoes — they were from Chanel and I was jazzed about wearing them. So I found an outfit that would work with them.”

Alexa Chung at the 2009 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London Rex Shutterstock

Met Gala, New York, 2010

“I had never been to a Met ball before. I can’t remember the theme, but I wanted to look like Bianca Jagger. I loved the Phillip Lim outfit and he made me those shoes, but they were a size too small.”

Alexa Chung at the 2010 Met Gala Rex Shutterstock

AG Launch Event, 2015

“I made the outfit for AG. The star-spangled boots were from Tommy Hilfiger and I stole them right off the runway — literally.”

Alexa Chung at the 2015 AG Launch Event in New York Rex Shutterstock

British Fashion Awards, 2016

“I was obsessed with the Prada look and I was begging to borrow it. But it was see-through, so we had to go back and keep ‘flash testing’ it.”

Alexa Chung at the 2016 British Fashion Awards Rex Shutterstock

Paris Couture Fashion Week, 2017

“I love Miu Miu! I really liked those shoes, and they made me think I looked like I’m a London girl!”

Alexa Chung at the 2017 Paris Couture Fashion Week Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Steal Alexa Chung’s Style With Her New Clothing Line

Alexa Chung and More Celebrate the ‘Last Saturday in April’ Met Gala Pre-Party

Zac Posen on His New Shoe Collection & Alexa Chung’s Favorite Boot