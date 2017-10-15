Alessandra Ambrosio Glistens in Revealing Gold Minidress & Bronze Pumps

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio recently signed on as a Marajo Hair Care ambassador — and she celebrated this new partnership in a stylish look.
Ambrosio stepped out in a short golden minidress and bronze-toned pumps, sporting the metallic shoe trend, for the Carnival-themed launch of her Marajo line in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday.
The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show vet showed off her toned legs in the dress, also baring skin on top with a plunging neckline.
But Ambrosio’s outfit appeared tame alongside women dressed in Carnival costumes with shiny lingerie, fierce gladiator sandals and elaborate feathered headdresses.
Last night celebrating the launch of Marajo haircare with Alessandra Ambrosio so excited to try the line ✨. . . . . . #marajo #alessandraambrosio #hair #haircare #beautyproducts #influencer #fashionblogger #lifestyleblogger #lablogger #beautyblogger #victoriassecret #victoriasecret #bblogger #bbloggers #beverlyhills #losangeles #hairstyles #hairstyling #shampoo #fashion #vsangel #brazil #carnaval #brazilian
Earlier in the day, Ambrosio had tried a different fall style, the red boot trend. The model wore a white blouse, slim-fitting two-toned jeans and red booties while out for lunch in Los Angeles.
Want more?
Alessandra Ambrosio Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction With High-Slit Dress & ‘Perfect’ Pumps
Alessandra Ambrosio’s Dress Has a Dangerously High Slit & More Celeb Style at amfAR’s Gala
Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sold-Out $5,000 Boot-Pants Will Blow Your Mind