Alessandra Ambrosio Glistens in Revealing Gold Minidress & Bronze Pumps

Alessandra Ambrosio at a Paris Fashion Week event on Oct. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio recently signed on as a Marajo Hair Care ambassador — and she celebrated this new partnership in a stylish look.

Ambrosio stepped out in a short golden minidress and bronze-toned pumps, sporting the metallic shoe trend, for the Carnival-themed launch of her Marajo line in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday.

Golden Carnaval @marajohair A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show vet showed off her toned legs in the dress, also baring skin on top with a plunging neckline.

But Ambrosio’s outfit appeared tame alongside women dressed in Carnival costumes with shiny lingerie, fierce gladiator sandals and elaborate feathered headdresses.

Earlier in the day, Ambrosio had tried a different fall style, the red boot trend. The model wore a white blouse, slim-fitting two-toned jeans and red booties while out for lunch in Los Angeles.

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in a white blouse, jeans and trendy red booties. Splash

Want more?

Alessandra Ambrosio Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction With High-Slit Dress & ‘Perfect’ Pumps

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Dress Has a Dangerously High Slit & More Celeb Style at amfAR’s Gala

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sold-Out $5,000 Boot-Pants Will Blow Your Mind