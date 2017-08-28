Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sold-Out $5,000 Boot-Pants Will Blow Your Mind

Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Rex Shutterstock

As a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to stand out at any big event, and at last night’s 2017 MTV VMAs, she did exactly that and then some.

The model entered the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., where the event was being held, donning a show-stopping look that definitely had all eyes on her.

She wore a mind-blowing Balmain ensemble that was the ultimate fashion optical illusion. Ambrosio slipped on a black-and-white printed long-sleeve dress from the French fashion house, which she paired with a matching set of over-the-knee boots in the same pattern. Aside from opting for the exact same design head to toe, her shoes actually extended up her entire look, making it also seem like they were pants.

With legs like hers, the outfit seemed like the perfect opportunity to show them off.

Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2017 MTV VMAs Rex Shutterstock

Balmain Campbell over-the-knee boot, $5,350; modaoperandi.com

In addition to Ambrosio, other celebrities, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, have attempted the pant-shoe combo before. Now that fall is only a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see which celebrities go for the look next.

Want More?

Heidi Klum Leads the Pack of Sheer Style Statements at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Alessandra Ambrosio Embodies Cool Airport Style in High-Top Golden Goose Sneakers

These Celebrities Are Wearing Sneakers Without Laces

This Is How the Victoria’s Secret Models Style Their Fall Boots