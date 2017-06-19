Celebs Launch Aldo’s Botanical Shoe Collection at Historic ‘Ghost Hunters’ Black Dahlia House

Brit Elkin and Tallulah Willis launch Aldo's summer collection. Courtesy of Aldo, Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

Aldo embraced its “exotic summer” launch party’s theme down to the mysterious location on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The brand presented its Bold Botanicals collection at the Sowden House, a historic home featured on Syfy’s “Ghost Hunters” that has been associated with the Black Dahlia murder, according to the series. The Lloyd Wright-designed estate was built in the 1920s and is known for its Mayan pyramid-inspired exterior, where the backdrop was transformed to match the collection’s gold, silver, and palm print themes.

Cara Santana wears Aldo's Izabela sandal; $70; aldoshoes.com.

Emma Roberts’ stylists Brit and Kara Elkin hosted the soiree, which included actresses Tallulah Willis and Cara Santana, among other guests, who arrived in the brand’s new styles.

Santana had on the Izabela nude sandal with metallic detail. Featuring a striped stacked 3-inch heel, the shoes retail for $70 on aldoshoes.com.

Brit wore Aldo’s Olivarra sandals when she posed alongside Willis, who had on silver round-toe shoes. The Olivarra sandals feature a 5-inch heel, 1-inch platform, and they’re available for $80 on aldoshoes.com.

A custom Stessy heel was created exclusively for the launch and it incorporated green metallic accents with the palm-leaf print on the sole of the shoe heel. Some of the other women’s styles included metallic block heels, sling-backs, embellished mules, platforms, sandals, pumps; along with greens and other saturated colors.

Other guests included Ethan Peck, Jordyn Jones, Debby Ryan, Carson Meyer, Camille Rowe, Matt Cutshall, Larsen Thompson and Kendrick Sampson.

