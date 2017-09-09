Supermodel Adriana Lima’s Little Black Cocktail Dress & Pumps Had Sexy Twists at NYFW

Adriana Lima at the Mert and Marcus book launch. Rex Shutterstock

Adriana Lima sported an all-black look at the Mert and Marcus book launch party during New York Fashion Week Thursday to celebrate the fashion photography duo’s upcoming retrospective on their work.

Surrounded by a roster of other A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford, the Victoria’s Secret Angel flaunted a form-fitting asymmetrical black dress by Alexandrine with a sweetheart neckline and single sleeve. The sleeve featured a sequin finish while the rest of the dress was done in black velvet. The skirt had an inverted hem at the front — better to show off her runway-ready legs.

With a Giuseppe Zanotti black leather box clutch in tow, Lima finished her stunning look in sleek black Stuart Weitzman Curvia pumps. The elegant shoes feature a high stiletto heel and sharp pointed toe and are done in luxe suede to perfectly complement the textures on the model’s dress. The Curvia shoe is one of the brand’s sexiest designs, noticeable for its vamp design that’s cut low on the sides for an elongated silhouette.

Repeat Lima’s devastatingly gorgeous look with your own pair of Stuart Weitzman Curvia pumps, which retail at $385 and are available on the brand’s site.

Stuart Weitzman Curvia pump, $385; stuartweitzman.com

