Adriana Lima Turns 36: See All of Her Victoria’s Secret Looks Through the Years

View Slideshow Adriana Lima in Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows in 2007, 2008, 2016, 2012 and 2003. REX Shutterstock

Adriana Lima is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and it’s obvious that the supermodel is one of those stars who seem to remain ageless.

She’s been walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show since 1999 — essentially half her life. She’s opened five VS Fashion Shows and has worn the coveted bejeweled Fantasy Bra three times. Through the years, she’s worn dozens of elaborate costumes paired with dramatic thigh-high boots, embellished sandals and more.

The only years Lima didn’t walk in the show were 2004, when Victoria’s Secret instead held an “Angels Across America” tour, and in 2009, when Lima gave birth to her first child. In the 2016 show, Lima wore two looks: a purple lingerie ensemble with bright yellow embellished boots and a red and blue lacy set with black patent leather boots.

Even off the runway, she never shies away from glamorous looks, often completing her outfits with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Click through the gallery to see Lima in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show through the years.

