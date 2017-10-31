Fans Are Freaking Out About Adele’s Halloween Costume

Adele Adele

Adele has long been known for her original fashion style, and she made no exception this Halloween.

This week, Adele posted a photo of her Halloween outfit — a glamorous green gown with gold embellishments at the collar and sleeves paired with glittery eyeshadow — with a caption about celebrating an early Halloween.

“Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️,” the singer and songwriter posted on her Instagram (her son, Angelo Adkins, was born this month in 2012).

The outfit received a swift reaction on social media, with fans both applauding the dress and trying to figure out what costume it was. Some thought Adele dressed up as one of the witches of the Halloween cult classic movie “Hocus Pocus,” while others suggested a Chinese dragon or stylish clown.

“OMG! It’s BabyJane!!!,” wrote yet another fan, referring to Joan Crawford’s character in the psychological thriller “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Still, Adele chose to keep the mystery of what her outfit was supposed to mean to herself — and left fans puzzled through the start of Halloween day.