Faith Hill Rocks Blood Red Heels & More Celebs on the ACM Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow L-R: Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert and Nicole Kidman at the 2017 ACM Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) brought out some vibrant styles on Sunday when musicians hit the red carpet in Las Vegas.

Many of country music’s biggest names opted for elegant, sleek looks for the 52nd annual ceremony, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress and Neil J. Rodgers “Stella” sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Among them, Faith Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, made perfect companions in flattering outfits. Hill rocked a bold dark red palette head to toe, teaming a Michael Kors Collection merlot sequined wrap dress with a chunky belt, and Neil J. Rodgers’ “Stella” sandals.

Her sandals from the footwear label features a 4-inch heel and suede in “blood red.” The shoes are available for $475 online.

McGraw was dapper in a tailored gray suit, hat, and black boots.

Faith Hill wears a Michael Kors Collection wrap dress and Neil J. Rodgers “Stella” sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Faith Hill’s Neil J. Rodgers sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Nicole Kidman cut a ladylike figure in a floor-length gown that featured embroidered detail, and her husband, Keith Urban, didn’t take traditional cues with his ensemble. The country crooner teamed a polka dot suit with a red skinny tie and black combat boots.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Miranda Lambert was a vision in white alongside boyfriend Anderson East. Lambert stepped out in a floor-length white gown that featured gold detail, and her beau went with a black suit and dress shoes.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Jessie James Decker sizzled in a nude sheer dress that featured crystal detail. She completed the look with strappy gold sandals.

Jessie James Decker rocks strappy gold sandals the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards AP Images.

Detail of Jessie James Decker’s strappy gold sandals the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. AP Images.

Click through the gallery to see more entertainers on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards.