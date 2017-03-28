31 Looks That Prove Lady Gaga Is the Ultimate Pop Star

By / 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga View Slideshow
Lady Gaga.
REX Shutterstock.

Lady Gaga is celebrating her 31st birthday today, and in honor of the singer, here’s a look at 31 unforgettable fashion moments that prove she is the ultimate pop star.

To kick it off, Gaga recently headlined one of the most coveted gigs by performers — the Super Bowl Halftime Show. There, she wore a custom-made Atelier Versace ensemble and fully embroidered boots, both with Swarovski crystal accents.

Related
Lady Gaga Sashays With RuPaul in Extreme 10-Inch Pumps That Come With a Warning

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime ShowLady Gaga in sparkly boots during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance. REX Shutterstock

Another memorable moment this year came just last week, when Gaga sashayed in a pair of towering heels on VH1’s season 9 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She brought out the Gaga we all know and love, rocking an embellished eye mask, embroidered bodysuit, a dramatically shouldered coat and a pair of her signature Pleaser platforms.

Lady Gaga RuPaul Drag RaceLady Gaga wearing a nude Perry Meek bodysuit and Pleaser shoes on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” season 9. Courtesy of VH1.

Gaga has made countless style statements at the MTV Video Music Awards over the years. Besides her infamous meat dress, the “Bad Romance” singer’s Alexander McQueen Armadillo shoes she wore on the red carpet in 2010 still hangs in our memories. She paired the shoes with an Alexander McQueen gown and a Philip Treacy mohawk headpiece.

Lady GagaLady Gaga arrived in statement Alexander McQueen Armadillo shoes at the 2010 MTV VMAs. REX Shutterstock.

The best thing about Gaga is that she isn’t afraid to switch up her style. One day she could be wearing a piece of flank steak on her head and the next, look pretty in pink in Christian Louboutin stilettos.

While promoting her fifth studio album, “Joanne,” Gaga was spotted in pink from head to toe — complete with Louboutin Pigalle pumps.

lady gaga pink heelsLady Gaga wears pink Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery below to see more photos of Lady Gaga embracing the pop star she is.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Lady Gaga, Lewis Hamilton and More Celebs in the Front Row at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring ’17 Show

Lady Gaga Addresses Body Shamers on Instagram After Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga’s Most Memorable Shoe Looks

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s