31 Looks That Prove Lady Gaga Is the Ultimate Pop Star

View Slideshow Lady Gaga. REX Shutterstock.

Lady Gaga is celebrating her 31st birthday today, and in honor of the singer, here’s a look at 31 unforgettable fashion moments that prove she is the ultimate pop star.

To kick it off, Gaga recently headlined one of the most coveted gigs by performers — the Super Bowl Halftime Show. There, she wore a custom-made Atelier Versace ensemble and fully embroidered boots, both with Swarovski crystal accents.

Lady Gaga in sparkly boots during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance. REX Shutterstock

Another memorable moment this year came just last week, when Gaga sashayed in a pair of towering heels on VH1’s season 9 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She brought out the Gaga we all know and love, rocking an embellished eye mask, embroidered bodysuit, a dramatically shouldered coat and a pair of her signature Pleaser platforms.

Lady Gaga wearing a nude Perry Meek bodysuit and Pleaser shoes on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” season 9. Courtesy of VH1.

Gaga has made countless style statements at the MTV Video Music Awards over the years. Besides her infamous meat dress, the “Bad Romance” singer’s Alexander McQueen Armadillo shoes she wore on the red carpet in 2010 still hangs in our memories. She paired the shoes with an Alexander McQueen gown and a Philip Treacy mohawk headpiece.

Lady Gaga arrived in statement Alexander McQueen Armadillo shoes at the 2010 MTV VMAs. REX Shutterstock.

The best thing about Gaga is that she isn’t afraid to switch up her style. One day she could be wearing a piece of flank steak on her head and the next, look pretty in pink in Christian Louboutin stilettos.

While promoting her fifth studio album, “Joanne,” Gaga was spotted in pink from head to toe — complete with Louboutin Pigalle pumps.

Lady Gaga wears pink Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery below to see more photos of Lady Gaga embracing the pop star she is.

