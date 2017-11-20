This Is What Models Do Backstage at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Bella Hadid, victoria's secret fashion show View Slideshow
Bella Hadid
Before the catwalk queens stomp out in towering 4.7-inch Brian Atwood heels at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, they slip into something comfy and get dolled up.

Backstage, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Taylor Hill and more models are already prepping ahead of stomping down the runway in Shanghai on Monday for the pre-recorded show. The time difference is 13 hours from NYC, but the Angels have had plenty of time to adjust after arriving last week.

Karlie Kloss gets ready for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, wearing the brand's robe and slippers.

BALMAIN X VS #fromPinktoPunk 29.11.2017 @victoriassecret #shanghaidiary

The stunners slipped into Victoria’s Secret pink robes and matching flip flops for their makeovers, with many hair and makeup artists working their magic.

During the glam session, Kloss was greeted by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, who shared on his Instagram page a collaborative jacket between the brands featuring studs, spikes, and a lot of bling.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio, a veteran of the runway, was snapped signing a Victoria’s Secret book.

Some of the beauties kept themselves busy by passing the time on their smartphones, including Kloss, who snapped selfies, and Lais Ribeiro, who will wear the $2 million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra.

Lais Ribeiro gets ready for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, wearing the brand's robe and slippers.
Bella Hadid


See Adriana Lima, Georgia Fowler, Sara Sampaio and more Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stars getting ready.