Hailey Baldwin Flaunts A Lot of Leg in Mini Dress With Silver Pumps & More Celebs at Maxim’s Hot 100 Party

View Slideshow L-R: Hailey Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin and Christina Milian on the red carpet at the 2017 Maxim Hot 100 party. REX Shutterstock

Maxim’s annual Hot 100 party took place at the Palladium in Hollywood on Saturday, honoring the stars who made the list as well as other sexy celebrities such as cover girl Hailey Baldwin and her cousin Ireland Baldwin, Christina Milian, Joanna Krupa and more.

Hailey, 20, who was named “World’s Sexiest Woman” by the magazine, donned a backless white mini dress with silver metallic sky-high peep-toe pumps for the party.

Hailey Baldwin wearing metallic peep-toe pumps. REX Shutterstock

Also on the red carpet, was the Guess model’s cousin, Ireland Baldwin. Alec Baldwin’s daughter, 21, donned an orange embellished lace maxi dress from Tadashi Shoji with black boots.

Ireland Baldwin wears black booties with a tangerine colored dress. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret Angel, Jasmine Tookes donned peach pink strappy heels with fluffy embellishments at the toes teamed with an all-white ensemble.

Jasmine Tookes at the Maxim Hot 100 party REX Shutterstock

Blac Chyna sported a revealing black lace dress along with gladiator-style black sandals, completing her look with a black fedora.

Blac Cyna at the Maxim Hot 100 party. REX Shutterstock

For more celebs on the red carpet at the 2017 Maxim Hot 100 party, check out the gallery.

