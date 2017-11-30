Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017

View Slideshow Kaia Gerber arrives at LAX after Paris Fashion Week. Splash

Kaia Gerber made her runway debut at Calvin Klein in September — but her style off the runway is just as noteworthy.

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford has pushed the envelope in edgy off-duty looks, working with the same stylists as the Hadid sisters to create picture-perfect ensembles.

Before Gerber ever walked a runway, she had street style looks down. In February, Gerber headed to a New York outing with her parents while wearing a pale pink turtleneck, combat boots and an oversized, faux fur jacket for a look equal parts edgy and sweet.

Kaia Gerber wears a turtleneck, slim pants, combat boots and pink faux fur jacket while out in New York with her parents in February. Splash

On the West Coast, Gerber has mastered the art of California cool, sporting ultrashort denim shorts with booties or sneakers.

Gerber holds true to her age demographic with oversized sweatshirts and simple T-shirts, opting for looks that would work for a teen who wasn’t a rising supermodel.

Kaia Gerber wears a see-through jacket, a black bodysuit, cut-off denim shorts and black Doc Marten lace-up boots at Coachella in April. Rex Shutterstock

Although Gerber often wears pieces from high-end brands — including those that she’s walked the runway for — she also opts for less expensive shoe styles, like Converse sneakers, Doc Marten boots and Nike Cortez kicks.

While Gerber wears high heels on the runway and on the red carpet, she chooses flats in her daily life, stomping around in printed pants paired with combat boots or sneakers.

Kaia Gerber wears an asymmetrical cropped shirt, camouflage pants and white Nike sneakers after Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma show during NYFW in September. Splash

Although fashion month closed in early October, Gerber has continued her stylish streak.

The model returned to Los Angeles in a chic black bomber, checkered pants and white sneakers. And she continues to dress chicly for appearances, incorporating sleek plaid pieces and lots of athleisurewear elements.

Kaia Gerber wears a cropped black jacket with Self-Portrait pants and Nike Cortez sneakers at LAX in October. Rex Shutterstock

