Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards

By / 11 mins ago
Adele arrives at the Grammys wearing a Givenchy gown.
REX Shutterstock

The Grammy Awards are shaping up to be an exciting show.

Appearances are expected from Rihanna, Adele, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and more. Beyoncé is nominated for nine awards, bringing her to 62 nominations in her career, the most of any female artist. Aside from her musical accomplishments, many are looking forward to her first performance since announcing that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

As for fashion, the Grammys are known as being the award show where red-carpet rules don’t apply. Expect to see stars wearing short dresses, jumpsuits, crop tops and eye-catching footwear, from brightly-hued heels to cool sneakers.

Nominee Adele went with a splash of color in a green Givenchy gown and coordinating shoes by the label.

Adele 2017 Grammys Red CarpetAdele arrives at the Grammys in head-to-toe Givenchy. REX Shutterstock
Giuliana Rancic 2017 Grammys Red CarpetGiuliana Rancic in a Celia Kritharioti dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock
Lea Michele 2017 Grammys Red CarpetLea Michele wore a skirt and crop top combo for the 2017 Grammys. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see what all the stars are wearing on the red carpet.

