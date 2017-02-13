The Best Fashion at the Grammys After-Parties

After the Grammy Awards wrapped up, stars headed to parties around Los Angeles to celebrate.
At the Warner Music Group party, there was one unexpected fashion moment: Charli XCX wore a cheeky dress made to look like she was wearing only undergarments.
Also there were Rita Ora, who wore a Tom Ford dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and Ciara and husband Russell Wilson.
Outside GQ’s party at Chateau Marmont, Bella Thorne was spotted in pink Timberland boots and Keke Palmer wore a minidress and platform mules.
At the Universal Music Group party, Katy Perry changed into simple ankle-strap pumps, and Halsey went with Dsquared lace-up sandals.
Click through the gallery to see more from the Grammys after-parties.
Want More?
Stylish Kids Were the Best Grammy Awards Red Carpet Companions
Grammys Trend: 2017 Was Year of the Most Skin-Baring Style
Rihanna’s Poof Skirt Hid These Pretty Giuseppe Zanotti Heels on the Grammys Red Carpet
Beyoncé’s Dramatic Gold Grammys Outfit Debuted With a Big Announcement