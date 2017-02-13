The Best Fashion at the Grammys After-Parties

View Slideshow Rita Ora at the Warner Music Group Grammys after-party. REX Shutterstock

After the Grammy Awards wrapped up, stars headed to parties around Los Angeles to celebrate.

At the Warner Music Group party, there was one unexpected fashion moment: Charli XCX wore a cheeky dress made to look like she was wearing only undergarments.

Charli XCX wearing wrap sandals with her T-shirt dress. REX Shutterstock

Also there were Rita Ora, who wore a Tom Ford dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and Ciara and husband Russell Wilson.

Russell Wilson and Ciara. REX Shutterstock

Outside GQ’s party at Chateau Marmont, Bella Thorne was spotted in pink Timberland boots and Keke Palmer wore a minidress and platform mules.

Bella Thorne in pink Timberland boots outside GQ’s Grammys party at Chateau Marmont. Splash

Keke Palmer wearing platform mules outside GQ’s party at Chateau Marmont. Splash

At the Universal Music Group party, Katy Perry changed into simple ankle-strap pumps, and Halsey went with Dsquared lace-up sandals.

Katy Perry inside the Universal Music Group party wearing ankle-strap pumps. REX Shutterstock

Halsey wearing Dsquared2 sandals. REX Shutterstock

