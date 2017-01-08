Here’s Where to Watch the Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Live

From left to right: Miss Golden Globes Sophia Rose Stallon, Sistine Rose Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, and host Jimmy Fallon on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Jimmy Fallon promises that the 74th Golden Globes award show will bring “full-on glitz, glamour, fun” when he hosts the program today, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

“We’re in a really fun business; we’re so lucky to be in this entertainment business and this should be entertainment; it should be a party,” the comedian shared on the “Today Show” on Friday.

It’s almost here! The HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet streams LIVE on Twitter at 3pm PST! https://t.co/XSFLtnDaUi #GoldenGlobes — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

The Golden Globes honors outstanding work in film and television, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

There’s no doubt the event will yield stars of the big screen and small screen in fabulous form on the red carpet this year with live pre-show coverage available free to the public from the HFPA’s “Globes Red Carpet Live” show on Twitter.

The program runs 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the social media network, and HFPA will host a Q&A on Periscope, too.

We are LIVE with questions backstage with a #GoldenGlobes fan! https://t.co/g2VJP1Rs7g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Here’s where you’ll be able to view some other standout shoe moments live:

E! will begin coverage on the network’s “Red Carpet Live” show at 6 p.m. ET, and the “E! Live 360” red carpet program will launch on its app, available at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

NBC’s “Arrival Special” begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the award show at 8 p.m. ET, airing live from Beverly Hills, Calif., at The Beverly Hilton. The show can be watched on NBC or accessed free online through a cable provider subscription.