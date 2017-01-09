What the Guys Wore on the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

View Slideshow Left to right: Milo Ventimiglia, Ryan Gosling, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake. REX Shutterstock

Make no mistake: When it comes to Golden Globes fashion, the women aren’t the only ones who bring their fashion A-game.

Plenty of the male attendees at Sunday night’s awards show were decked out in custom tuxedos by top designers including Armani, Gucci and Ralph Lauren. Some even opted for the same shoe label as their female date.

Take Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky: Both wore shoes by Christian Louboutin, as did Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth both wore Christian Louboutin on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the Golden Globes red carpet. Lively wore a Versace tux and Christian Louboutin shoes, while Lively wore a Versace dress and Louboutin heels. REX Shutterstock

Louboutin was also the brand of choice for Justin Timberlake, Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling and Chris Pine.

Ryan Gosling at the 2017 Golden Globes wearing a custom Gucci tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock

Donald Glover paired his velvet Gucci tuxedo with Christian Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock

Several famous men looked to Gucci for their red-carpet ensemble, including John Legend and Andrew Garfield.

John Legend wearing Gucci. REX Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield in Gucci at the 2017 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

Jonah Hill may have been the lone man who chose to wear sneakers instead of dress shoes on the red carpet.

Jonah Hill wore white sneakers on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Want to see what more men wore on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet? Click through the gallery below.

Golden Globes 2017: Red-Carpet Shoes