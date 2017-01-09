Best Shoes on the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

By / 22 mins ago
Janelle Monae Golden Globes 2017 View Slideshow
Janelle Monae on the Golden Globes red carpet.
REX Shutterstock

This year’s Golden Globe Awards red carpet served up plenty of stunning gowns, but what about the shoes?

While many dresses hid the heels, there were a few standout shoes worth noting. Designer Sophia Webster provided several of those moments. Up-and-coming 12-year-old “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown wore the designer’s silver sandals with floral appliqués, while Kerry Washington wore the designer’s celeb-favored Rosalind satin-and-crystal sandals with an added jewel on one sandal.

Related
Miss Golden Globe Through the Years

Millie Bobby Brown 2017 Golden GlobesMillie Bobby Brown at the 2017 Golden Globes wearing Sophia Webster sandals. REX Shutterstock
Kerry Washington 2017 Golden GlobesKerry Washington wearing Sophia Webster sandals and a Dolce & Gabbana dress. REX Shutterstock
Kerry Washington 2017 Golden GlobesWashington’s Sophia Webster sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Singer and actress Janelle Monae also went with some sparkle for her shoes in a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti jeweled strappy sandals. She finished off the look with a cool graphic pedicure.

Janelle Monae 2017 Golden GlobesJanelle Moane wearing Giuseppe Zanotti jeweled sandals. REX Shutterstock
Janelle Monae 2017 Golden GlobesMonae’s Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. REX Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski brought the drama with her look, pairing her Reem Acra canary yellow gown with sparkly Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski 2017 Golden GlobesEmily Ratajkowski wearing Stuart Weitzman sandals and a Reem Acra gown at the 2017 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, who normally looks to Christian Louboutin, this time went with a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble. Her black Louis Vuitton sandals featured a very of-the-moment clear heel.

Sophie Turner 2017 Golden GlobesSophie Turner in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

Accessories 🖤

A photo posted by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray) on

 

Heidi Klum’s look was a lesson in styling. The supermodel allowed her J. Mendel dress to do all the talking, pairing it with simple Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. Jessica Biel, who attended with husband Justin Timberlake, did the same. She finished off her Elie Saab gown — complete with a plunging neckline and full skirt — with Salvatore Ferragamo black platform sandals.

Heidi Klum 2017 Golden GlobesHeidi Klum in a J. Mendel dress and black patent sandals. REX Shutterstock
Jessica Biel 2017 Golden GlobesJessica Biel wearing an Elie Saab gown and Salvatore Ferragamo platforms. REX Shutterstock
Jessica Biel 2017 Golden GlobesJessica Biel’s Salvatore Ferragamo platforms. REX Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the ABC series “Blackish,” wore Christian Louboutin sparkling mesh pumps.

Tracee Ellis Ross 2017 Golden GlobesEllis Ross in a Zuhair Murad dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

As for the guys, Pharrell Williams eschewed his beloved sneakers and boots for a high-fashion look by Chanel.

Pharrell WilliamsPharrell Williams, with his wife Helen Lasichanh, wearing Chanel on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Want to see more from the Golden Globes red carpet? Click through the gallery below.

View Slideshow

Want More?

Miss Golden Globe Through the Years

Natalie Portman’s Golden Globes Fashion From Years Past

Nicole Kidman’s Red-Carpet Style Evolution at the Golden Globes

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s