Best Shoes on the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Janelle Monae on the Golden Globes red carpet.

This year’s Golden Globe Awards red carpet served up plenty of stunning gowns, but what about the shoes?

While many dresses hid the heels, there were a few standout shoes worth noting. Designer Sophia Webster provided several of those moments. Up-and-coming 12-year-old “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown wore the designer’s silver sandals with floral appliqués, while Kerry Washington wore the designer’s celeb-favored Rosalind satin-and-crystal sandals with an added jewel on one sandal.

Millie Bobby Brown at the 2017 Golden Globes wearing Sophia Webster sandals. REX Shutterstock

Kerry Washington wearing Sophia Webster sandals and a Dolce & Gabbana dress. REX Shutterstock

Washington’s Sophia Webster sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Singer and actress Janelle Monae also went with some sparkle for her shoes in a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti jeweled strappy sandals. She finished off the look with a cool graphic pedicure.

Janelle Moane wearing Giuseppe Zanotti jeweled sandals. REX Shutterstock

Monae’s Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. REX Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski brought the drama with her look, pairing her Reem Acra canary yellow gown with sparkly Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Stuart Weitzman sandals and a Reem Acra gown at the 2017 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, who normally looks to Christian Louboutin, this time went with a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble. Her black Louis Vuitton sandals featured a very of-the-moment clear heel.

Sophie Turner in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

Accessories 🖤 A photo posted by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Heidi Klum’s look was a lesson in styling. The supermodel allowed her J. Mendel dress to do all the talking, pairing it with simple Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals. Jessica Biel, who attended with husband Justin Timberlake, did the same. She finished off her Elie Saab gown — complete with a plunging neckline and full skirt — with Salvatore Ferragamo black platform sandals.

Heidi Klum in a J. Mendel dress and black patent sandals. REX Shutterstock

Jessica Biel wearing an Elie Saab gown and Salvatore Ferragamo platforms. REX Shutterstock

Jessica Biel’s Salvatore Ferragamo platforms. REX Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the ABC series “Blackish,” wore Christian Louboutin sparkling mesh pumps.

Ellis Ross in a Zuhair Murad dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

As for the guys, Pharrell Williams eschewed his beloved sneakers and boots for a high-fashion look by Chanel.

Pharrell Williams, with his wife Helen Lasichanh, wearing Chanel on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

