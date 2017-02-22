Why Meryl Streep Almost Became a Costume Designer

meryl streep 2017 costume designers guild
Meryl Streep wears a pink dress and black peep-toe platforms at the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards, presented by Lacoste.
If the acting thing doesn’t work out, the Costume Designers Guild probably could make some room for Meryl Streep.

The three-time Oscar winner was feted on Tuesday with the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the association’s 19th award ceremony in Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton, presented by Lacoste.

The annual CDGA gala, determined by voting members of the Guild, recognized achievement in film, television and short-form costume design.

Streep’s award lauded her collaborations with costume designers and her years of supporting the craft.

lily collins 2017 Costume Designers Guild AwardsLily Collins wears a multicolor, floor-length green dress with sequins at the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards, presented by Lacoste. REX Shutterstock.

The “Florence Foster Jenkins” star majored in costume design while in college before getting bitten by the acting bug, she recalled onstage.

“This means a lot to me, not because I wanted to be a costume designer, but because my mother really wanted to be a costume designer,” she said. “Halloween was like the run-up to Fashion Week in our house — and she was so inventive.” Streep added that some of the highlights from childhood included dressing as the Statue of Liberty and a harem dancer.

mandy moore nude dress sandals 2017 costume designers guild awardsMandy Moore wears a red nude illusion dress and nude sandals at the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards, presented by Lacoste. REX Shutterstock.
mandy moore nude dress sandals 2017 costume designers guild awardsDetail of Mandy Moore’s nude sandals at the 2017 Costume Designers Guild Awards, presented by Lacoste. REX Shutterstock.

Other honorees included Lily Collins, who was presented with the Lacoste Spotlight Award; Lois DeArmond, who received the Distinguished Service Award; and longtime Woody Allen costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, who received the Career Achievement Award.

“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore emceed the event, and presenters included actor Matthew Bomer, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Below are the winners in seven categories.

Excellence in Contemporary Film
“La La Land” — Mary Zophres

Excellence in Period Film
“Hidden Figures” — Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

Excellence in Fantasy Film
“Doctor Strange” — Alexandra Byrne

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series
“American Horror Story: Roanoke” — Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

Outstanding Period Television Series
“The Crown” — Michele Clapton

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series
“Game of Thrones” — Michele Clapton, April Ferry

Excellence in Short Form Design
“Pepsi: Momotaro Episode Four,” featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart

