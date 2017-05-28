All the Shoes Celebs Are Wearing in Cannes That You Can Buy Now

Another Cannes Film Festival has come and gone, and as always, it was supremely glamorous.
Elle Fanning, Kendall Jenner, Michelle Williams and countless other A-list models and movie stars graced the red carpet at Cannes for the 70th anniversary wearing amazing designer duds.
In addition to spectacular gowns from the likes of Ralph & Russo, Dior and Versace, the south of France saw some incredible footwear. Want to shop shoe looks from the famous film festival? Keep reading to find out how to buy your favorite looks seen on the red carpet.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress Gwendoline Christie wowed in head-to-toe Fendi at a photo call for “Top of the Lake: China Girl.” The Brit’s red and white striped mules were certainly the standout piece, though.
Fendi Striped leather pumps, $400; net-a-porter.com
Michelle Williams went for a full Louis Vuitton look for the “Wonderstruck” photo call, sporting the transparent heel trend in LV’s ‘Crystal Flower’ sandals.
Louis Vuitton Crystal Flower Sandal, $1,060; louisvuitton.com
To shop more celebs’ shoes from Cannes, check out the gallery.
