Naomi Campbell & More Iconic Supermodels Pay Tribute to Azzedine Alaïa at British Fashion Awards 2017

View Slideshow Stephanie Seymour (L) and Naomi Campbell at the 2017 British Fashion Awards. Rex Shutterstock

It was a family reunion tonight in London at the 2017 British Fashion Awards when late designer Azzedine Alaïa’s “daughters” gathered to celebrate his memory.

Alaïa’s died on Nov. 23 at age 77 from a heart attack. Naomi Campbell joined some of Alaïa’s other favorite models, including Stephanie Seymour, Farida Khelfa, Carla Bruni and Veronica Webb, and told her fans that the women were honoring him at the big event.

#tributetopapa #tonight ALAIA DAUGHTERS @azzedinealaiaofficial ON the red carpet #BritishFashioAwards @britishfashioncouncil #londoncalling ❤️❤️❤️❤️😘🙏🏾 A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Dec 4, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

“#tributetopapa #tonight ALAIA DAUGHTERS @azzedinealaiaofficial ON the red carpet #BritishFashioAwards @britishfashioncouncil #londoncalling,” Campbell, who opened and closed his fall couture show, captioned an Instagram photo.

Some of the other highlights that evening included awards for Raf Simons, named Designer of the Year; Stella McCartney, who won the Innovation award; Virgil Abloh received the Urban Luxe Brand honor for Off-White; and Jonathan Anderson was named Accessories Designer of the Year for Loewe.

Model of the Year winner Adwoa Aboah. Rex Shutterstock

Of course, the biggest show was on the red carpet when fashionn tastemakers arrived to celebrate with the honorees.

Model of the Year winner Adwoa Aboah sparkled in a blue and blush sequined cocktail dress with towering black sandals that had silver fringe material on the platforms.

Kaia Gerber looked chic in an ice blue multi-tiered dress with matching Ralph & Russo satin pointed-toe pumps that featured covered heels with silver-tone leaf accents.

Kaia Gerber wears Ralph & Russo pumps Rex Shutterstock



