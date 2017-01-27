YouTube Taught ‘Westworld’ Character Clementine How to Act Like an Android Brothel Hostess

Angela Sarafyan (left) and Thandie Newton star in HBO's "Westworld." Courtesy of HBO.

“Westworld” actress Angela Sarafyan is a fresh face — or not much of a rind, as her character would say on the HBO series.

Wearing a red Rhea Costa jumpsuit and silver Stuart Weitzman heels, she helped unveil the SAG’s Actor statue Wednesday at Los Angeles’ The Grove shopping plaza. The 33-year-old and her drama’s co-stars are among the nominees in the Best Ensemble category of the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

“Westworld” star Angela Sarafyan wears a red Rhea Costa jumpsuit and silver Stuart Weitzman heels for the 2017 SAG Awards ’ statue unveiling at The Grove in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

She was joined by Netflix’s “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine and “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jason George for the event.

In the sci-fi Western actioner, the 33-year-old stars as android brothel hostess Clementine Pennyfeather opposite Thandie Newton as her madam. Sarafyan wears period dress teamed with retro Old West-inspired boots while charming human customers in the Mariposa Saloon.

Angela Sarafyan wears glamorous an Old West period dress and boots in HBO’s “Westworld.” Courtesy of HBO.

Here, she shares her favorites styles on and off the camera.

Footwear News: Tell us about your wardrobe on the series.

Angela Sarafyan: Our costume designer [Ane Crabtree] is so talented; she created the whole thing by looking at older clothes, and sewed it from head to toe on my body. The cloth was new, and the shoes were authentic. The gloves and my earring were these antiques — these vintage beautiful earrings; it really started to build this character … The shoes are beautiful and have this incredible detail: It’s very feminine and very sexy. It’s so delicate as well because it’s old.

Angela Sarafyan stars in HBO’s “Westworld.” Courtesy of HBO.

How did you find out about the role?

It was an audition. They sent three pages of material and when I read it, I knew immediately within the first three or four first lines that this was different from anything on television. It was a film and I later found out that it existed in the ‘70s.

What exactly did you think of the script?

It was something that was romantic, poetic and pertinent to today, where we are going with technology: I can’t deal without my phone — I’m on it all day long. I feel like it’s ingrained in every thing that we do, and you don’t know what the next level will be. I read articles that there are hosts — robots — on YouTube. Check them out because I used them as inspiration. It’s trippy.

Thandie Newton (left) and Angela Sarafyan star in HBO’s “Westworld.” Courtesy of HBO.

What’s your style like off-camera?

I love wearing sweats and pajamas all day, but I do love fancy things. I like dresses — simple flowery dresses — or easy pants to wear. I keep it simple, but because of these opportunities, I get to wear these fancy clothes. I love expensive, beautiful clothing; it’s so fun to wear because you start to feel like a whole other person because it puts a new layer on of who you are. The jacket you’re wearing — if it’s velvet versus wool. It builds your character and it feels different.