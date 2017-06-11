Here’s How To Stream The Tony Awards Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 70th annual Tony Awards in 2016. REX Shutterstock

The 71st Annual Tony Awards airs live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. ET with the red carpet starting at 5 p.m. Broadway’s biggest night will be hosted this year by “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey, with performances expected from the cast of Bandstand as well as the Radio City Rockettes, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr and more.

When it comes to the Tonys, though, there isn’t the same full-on red carpet coverage as other awards shows. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of fashion. To get in on the red carpet action, according to the official Tony Awards website, you can watch live via a webcast from the NY1 News station or through a Facebook Live stream.

Find out how to watch the #TonyAwards2017 on all your devices! Tune in tomorrow at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access: https://t.co/dLLwygfM40 pic.twitter.com/Yy8BnXcWcf — CBS (@CBS) June 10, 2017

If 2017’s red carpet is anything like the previous years, expect to be wowed by a flurry of glammed up A-listers. Make sure to have your laptop ready so you don’t miss out on the festivities.

