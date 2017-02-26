Here’s How to Watch the 2017 Oscars Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Oscars ceremony on ABC. REX Shutterstock.

Outstanding achievements in film will be honored at the 89th Academy Awards, airing today at 7 p.m. ET on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host.

There’s no doubt the Oscars ceremony will attract boldface name actors in stunning frocks and footwear on the red carpet. And during the program, Sarah Bareilles will perform a tribute to deceased entertainers during the “In Memoriam” segment.

“Sara’s unique artistry will honor those we’ve lost in our community, including familiar faces and those behind the scenes who have enriched the art of moviemaking,” showrunners Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said.

Presenters include Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry and Amy Adams.

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, “The Oscars: All Access” will offer exclusive coverage from the red carpet via Facebook Live.

The E! network will have live red carpet coverage on-air and online starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on the E! News app, available at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, as well as post-Oscars coverage with an “After-Party” special at midnight.

The live stream for the Oscars ceremony is available at 7 p.m. on www.facebook.com/TheAcademy, Oscars.com, the ABC app, ABCNews.com, and Comcast’s X1, Xfinity TV app, and myxfinity.com.

