Here’s How to Watch the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

John Cena hosts the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

It’s slime time, and some of the most popular entertainers in music, TV and film will get their due today at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Celebrities will hit the orange carpet in trendy style at the sneaker-friendly ceremony, which will stream live for free at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon’s Facebook page from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Actresses Daniella Monet and Meg DeAngelis will host the pre-coverage, with behind the scenes access and an upclose look at the fashionable stars ahead of the award show.

Performances include MGK, Little Mix and former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello.

Guests scheduled to appear include Nick Cannon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato, Zendaya, and Chris Pratt.

John Cena will host the festivities, and there are 28 different award categories. Among them, “Favorite Butt-Kicker” and “Most Wanted Pet” will be recognized.

Today's the big #KCA day! Get ready for slimes & surprises at 8pm/7c 💚 Check out our @GIPHY channel for live gifs! https://t.co/Ue52B6WgKF pic.twitter.com/l7uLwzG7kZ — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 11, 2017

