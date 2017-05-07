Here’s How to Watch the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

MTV Movie & TV Awards host Adam Devine, at left, and presenter Zac Efron. REX Shutterstock.

The biggest names and emerging talent in entertainment will be celebrated at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“Workaholics” actor Adam Devine will serve as the star-studded ceremony’s host, airing live today at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The program, which previously only honored big screen talent, will also highlight outstanding achievement on television this year via simulcast on the network’s sister channels: Spike, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, TV Land, MTV2 and MTV Classic.

Want to see how we’re getting ready for the show? Here’s your first BTS look at the @MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/BNykbyDAcD — MTV (@MTV) May 6, 2017

And fortunately, the style statements will be available to watch for free when the official pre-show airs via live stream on MTV.com at 7 p.m. ET, with hosts Terrence J and MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson feting celebrities on the red carpet.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards programming includes a concert festival, featuring Zara Larsson, All Time Low, and Bea Miller, that launches via live stream at 5 p.m. ET. as the stars roll in at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium. The post-show will begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans can get a more intimate view of the ensembles during a special backstage Q&A.

The big change for the award show will bring some new and familiar boldface names tonight on the red carpet, with plenty of fashionable moments from the performers, too, including Noah Cyrus, J Balvin, Pitbull and Camila Cabello, and Puma ambassador Big Sean.

Stars of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson, will accept the Generation Award. Confirmed presenters and attendees include Emma Watson, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Cara Delevingne, Chrissy Metz, Snoop Dogg, Allison Williams and more.