Here’s How to Watch the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

Zendaya on the red carpet at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Some of the biggest hitmakers will be celebrated at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards today.

The award show airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET with hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens.

We're LIVE from the #BBMAs Magenta Carpet! Here is a sneak peek where all of the stars will be TOMORROW. https://t.co/WgesnQyKd6 — BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2017

And the red carpet style statements will be available to watch for free when the pre-show airs via live stream on Twitter.com at 6 p.m. ET.

The Original Muck Boot Company ambassador and country singer Jessie James Decker is one of six co-hosts of the BBMA pre-show programs.

Jessie James Decker rocks Jimmy Choo’s strappy gold “Lance” sandals at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards. AP Images.

Can’t-miss performances will also yield some fashionable moments from The Chainsmokers, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran and 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award honoree Cher.

Camila Cabello performing in metallic block heels at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with J Balvin and Pitbull. REX Shutterstock.

Immediately after the show, Camila Cabello will take part in an encore performance of her new single “I Have Questions” live via Xfinity X1.



