Viola Davis Changed Out of Her Heels for Comfy Platform Sneakers

Viola Davis changes into sneakers after winning Best Supporting Actress for "Fences" at the Oscars. Courtesy of Instagram.

Stuart Weitzman carried Viola Davis to victory today at the 89th Academy Awards, after winning her first Best Supporting Actress Oscar statue for “Fences.”

But backstage, the acclaimed movie star took a load off her feet and swapped out her heels for a pair of comfy YRU platforms with the help of a member of her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s team.

Davis on the red carpet wearing an Armani Privé gown that hid her Stuart Weitzman heels. REX Shutterstock

“Live from backstage! The incomparable @violadavis after her OSCAR WIN!!” Stewart captioned a photo shared on Instagram. “With brilliant team member @jennybrunt1 backstage at the ready with @yrushoes platforms for comfort. Thanks @stuartweitzman for carrying Viola to the win!”

Davis donned a striking red Armani Privé gown that had a floor-length hem and train with matching platform sandals. Her platform sneakers will serve her well while enjoying the post-ceremony revelry.

The “How to Get Away With Murder” star is not one to sacrifice comfort. During the recent SAG Awards she told People magazine that she walked the red carpet with fold-up flats inside her Tyler Ellis clutch.

