Viola Davis Reveals How She Is ‘Still Standing’ On the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Viola Davis, who just won the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her work in “Fences,” was more than prepared for a long night in heels at the 2017 awards show.

The actress made an appearance on the red carpet in a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown, which hid her high heels, before heading inside.

After speaking to E! correspondent Guiliana Rancic, we found out Davis was toting an extra accessory tonight. The “How to Get Away With Murder” star told Rancic that even in heels her feet weren’t hurting, all thanks to a little something called “Still Standing.”

This pain-preventing spray was stashed in Davis’ clutch and was used as she was getting ready for the big night. She told Rancic that she bought the product online and that it simply contains menthol and aloe to help prevent “stiletto suffering.”

Other winners of the night so far includes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mahershala Ali, Sarah Paulson and William H. Macy.

