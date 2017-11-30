Shoe Industry Rallies, Raises $3.6 Million for Two Ten

View Slideshow Joe Ouaknine, Dr. Robert Campbell, Seth Campbell, Sonny Shar Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to rallying for people in need, the footwear industry really knows how to come together.

Two Ten raised $3.6 million at its annual gala Wednesday night, thanks to the leadership of father-son duo Bobby and Seth Campbell — and several huge donations. Steve Madden generously gave $250,000 to the cause, while Michael Greenberg and Skechers donated $92,000.

In addition to the Campbells, three key industry leaders helped spearhead fundraising this year: Joe Ouaknine, Katie Butler and Joel Oblonsky.

Carol Baiocchi, Debbie Ferree, Diane Sullivan and Katie Butler Rex Shutterstock

The huge effort couldn’t have come at a better time: Two Ten is working overtime to aid victims of major hurricanes across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. Two Ten president Neal Newman noted that many people in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico don’t have access to very basic needs, like clean drinking water.

The event also celebrated the tireless work of Robert McHugh, who received the A.A. Bloom Award, named after Two Ten’s late founder. Shoe Carnival was honored with the Social Impact/Footwear Cares award. New to the awards’ lineup was the recognition of three “Superheroes,” groups and individuals who have been quietly working behind the scenes on philanthropic efforts.

Dick Johnson and Bob McHugh Rex Shutterstock

The Superhero honorees are the Muskat family and their Deer Stags Concepts Inc.; Tracey Bravant, EVP of human resources and operations at Marc Fisher Footwear; and the Aldo Cycling Race Team.

