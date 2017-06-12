Trending: Sandals On The Red Carpet At The 71st Annual Tony Awards

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on June 11. REX Shutterstock

Sandals were the shoe style of the night on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Tony Awards. The event, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, saw a number of A-listers donning different style sandals.

Scarlett Johansson, for one, rocked a pair of silver glittery ankle strap sandals for the Tonys, where she was a presenter. The actress, who starred in the Broadway production “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in 2013, paired the shoe style with a custom white chain-embroidered blazer and a full-length skirt with a thigh-high slit from the Michael Kors Collection and a Elsie clutch.

Scarlett Johansson at the 71st Annual Tony Awards REX Shutterstock

Also wearing sandals for the occasion was model Chrissy Teigen. John Legend’s other half sported nude sandals with a strapless white and gold embellished gown.

Chrissy Teigen wearing nude sandals on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Model Candice Swanepoel also sported the style for the night — wearing black gladiator sandals underneath a sheer gown.

Candice Swanepoel wears sandals on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

For more celebs wearing sandals on the red carpet, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Red Carpet Arrivals At the 71st Annual Tony Awards

Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week Men’s: Christopher Raeburn’s All-Weather Sneakers

Kim Kardashian West Rocks the Clear Shoe Trend In Japan