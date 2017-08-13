Jake Paul, Peyton List & More Celeb Style at the Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

View Slideshow Celebrity style on the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

Outstanding achievement in television, music, movies, sports, comedy, fashion and social media will be honored today at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Hosted by YouTube star Jake Paul, the ceremony airs live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on the Fox channel.

Teen Choice Awards host Jake Paul wears white high-top sneakers with his mother, wearing leopard-print pumps. REX Shutterstock

But before the honors roll out — in the form of large surfboards instead of trophies — the honorees and celebrity guests will hit the red carpet in slick head-to-toe style during a special Teen Fest pre-show that stream live online for free on YouTube.

Paul, who was joined by his mother, stepped out in a pair of white high-top leather boots teamed with a white top, green jacket and jeans ripped at the knee.

Peyton List wears a red dress with matching sandals on the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

Peyton List made sure her pedi was on-point ahead of her arrival. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared with fans that she had on nail polish by Essie in the Topless & Barefoot and Blanc colors. For the occasion, she had on a floor-length red dress with matching satin sandals.

Meanwhile, Extra host completed a striped off-the-shoulder Renee Bargh shirt-dress with Tony Bianco’s perspex sandals.

Click through the gallery to see more of what the stars are wearing on the 2017 Teen Choice Awards red carpet.