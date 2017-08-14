Zendaya Made Men’s Pajamas Look Chic & More Best Dressed Celebs at Teen Choice Awards

View Slideshow Zendaya wears a menswear-inspired look by Ashish with Le Silla sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

Zendaya took a cue from the men’s style guide when she hit the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

The singer-actress-designer arrived in a pajama-like suit striped suit teamed with a pair of gold sandals — both pieces left her sparkling from head to toe.

Zendaya wears a pantsuit by Ashish and Le Silla gold sandals. REX Shutterstock

“Menswear…” the 20-year-old captioned a photo of the outfit on Instagram. The ensemble from Ashish was covered in sequins with thin blue, yellow and silver stripes. It included a button-down white top with a flared collar and pocket at the chest, and matching trousers that were oversized and cut right above her gold sandals by Le Silla.

The brand’s Crystals sandals from spring ’17 incorporate curvy strips that surround the instep. Design features include a laminate suede and crystal-embellished upper on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are available for $1,914 on lesilla.com.

Previously speaking to Footwear News at Variety’s Young Hollywood ceremony, she shared that her Daya by Zendaya lifestyle brand (which includes footwear and apparel) embraces a gender-neutral philosophy and she makes it a point to include images men and women wearing her label.

“Why would I tell somebody that they can’t wear a shirt or dress just because of a label on a tag?” she explained. “Wear whatever the heck you want — wear what makes you feel good. I’m providing the clothing and you do what you want with it.”

Taking to Instagram, Zendaya teased a new video featuring Bruno Mars, “Versace on the Floor.”

“When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen,” she wrote.

Isabela Moner embraces a retro-inspired look wearing a Sophie Theallet cocktail dress with cutouts and crisscross sandals. REX Shutterstock

Some of the other stylish stars at the Teen Choice Awards included Isabela Moner, who embraced a retro-inspired look wearing a rust-colored Sophie Theallet cocktail dress that had cutouts on the side and feather detail teamed with matching sandals.

