Taraji P. Henson Wishes She Could Have Worn These Shoes To the SAG Awards

Taraji P. Henson at the 2017 SAG Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Taraji P. Henson kept her feet comfortable before walking the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The “Hidden Figures” star took to Instagram while on the way to the event to show off her pink Fenty Puma by Rihanna faux fur slides — courtesy of the designer herself.

Henson thanked Rihanna for the slides, adding how she wished she could wear the shoes all night.

Ooooooohhhhh HOW I WISH I could wear these all night!!! #TheCalmBeforeThePain #sagawards2017🎬🍾🎉 THANK YOU @badgalriri 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Beauty is pain, as they say, and Henson swapped the slides for a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals. She also opted for a glamorous Reem Acra dress for her red carpet ensemble, which would have actually matched the Puma footwear if she did decide to go with the more comfortable shoe choice.

Taraji P. Henson in a Reem Acra dress and Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2017 SAG awards REX Shutterstock

Actress Viola Davis was focused on comfort as well. The “Fences” star brought along a pain-preventing spray on the red carpet to make sure her feet could withstand her Stuart Weitzman heels.

