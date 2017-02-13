Grammys Trend: 2017 Was Year of the Most Skin-Baring Style

From left to right: Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Lopez.
The Grammys simply would not be the Grammys if we didn’t see some bold, majorly sexy looks on the red carpet.

Luckily, the stars didn’t disappoint today at the 59th annual ceremony in Los Angeles. While some were more subtle than others, you can’t deny the body-confidence — and the sultry shoes to match. From Celine Dion’s décolletage to Heidi Klum’s legs to, well, just Lady Gaga in general.

Lady Gaga looks as incredible as ever in this spiky all-black get-up that put her cleavage on full show. Complete with mega-high patent-leather platform stiletto boots, fishnets, and aviator glasses. The “Million Reasons” singer really couldn’t look any cooler.

Skin-Baring Styles Lady GagaLady Gaga shows off some serious skin with patent leather stompers on the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Speaking of cool, Celine Dion is in the house. And in head-to-toe green, no less. Her green stiletto sandals perfectly complement her dress, with it’s plunging neckline.

Celine Dion 2017 Grammys Red CarpetCeline Dion wearing Zuhair Murad gown and Gucci sandals. AP Images

Jennifer Lopez’s Christian Louboutin pumps make for a beautiful contradiction with her delicate, etherial lavender gown that featured a generous keyhole for her bust and a high slit for plenty of leggy posing on the red carpet.

Skin-Baring Styles Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez REX Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood’s skin is subtle, but it’s there. Her embellished red dress gives just a peak of cleavage and shows off just enough leg to give us a glimpse of her gorgeous gold stiletto peep-toe pumps.

Skin-Baring Styles Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood shows just a bit of cleavage through a keyhole around the bust. She teamed the chic number with matching sandals. REX Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, also known as “The Body,” looks arguably better than ever at 43 years old. Her silver metallic peep-toe pumps look amazing paired with her metallic mini T-shirt dress.

Skin-Baring Styles Heidi KlumHeidi Klum REX Shutterstock

