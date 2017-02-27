Seth Rogen Rocked Nike Air Mag ‘Back to the Future II’ Sneakers at the Oscars

Seth Rogen appears on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

Before presenting an Oscar award onstage, Seth Rogen delivered a tribute to “Back to the Future” rocking Nike Air Mags.

The actor was joined by Michael J. Fox, star of the franchise’s 1989 sequel that inspired Nike’s sneaker.

Seth Rogen in Air Mags with the BTTF DeLorean in the background pic.twitter.com/8p8BI1K0iy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 27, 2017

The self-lacing kicks debuted in 2011 as limited-edition replicas before a second release dropped last. The next iteration included 89 pairs in 2016, and many of them were sold via raffle to raise funds for The Michael J. Fox Foundation. The shoes were originally auctioned on eBay in 2011 for the same cause.

Earlier, Rogen arrived on the red carpet in formal shoes.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars REX Shutterstock.

The Nike Air Mag 2015 edition. Courtesy of Nike



