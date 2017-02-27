Seth Rogen Rocked Nike Air Mag ‘Back to the Future II’ Sneakers at the Oscars

By / 16 mins ago
seth rogen 2017 oscars nike air
Seth Rogen appears on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars.
REX Shutterstock.

Before presenting an Oscar award onstage, Seth Rogen delivered a tribute to “Back to the Future” rocking Nike Air Mags.

The actor was joined by Michael J. Fox, star of the franchise’s 1989 sequel that inspired Nike’s sneaker.

The self-lacing kicks debuted in 2011 as limited-edition replicas before a second release dropped last. The next iteration included 89 pairs in 2016, and many of them were sold via raffle to raise funds for The Michael J. Fox Foundation. The shoes were originally auctioned on eBay in 2011 for the same cause.

Earlier, Rogen arrived on the red carpet in formal shoes.

Seth Rogen Oscars red carpet 2017Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.
2015 Nike Air MagThe Nike Air Mag 2015 edition. Courtesy of Nike


