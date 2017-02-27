Seth Rogen Rocked Nike Air Mag ‘Back to the Future II’ Sneakers at the Oscars

Before presenting an Oscar award onstage, Seth Rogen delivered a tribute to “Back to the Future” rocking Nike Air Mags.
The actor was joined by Michael J. Fox, star of the franchise’s 1989 sequel that inspired Nike’s sneaker.
The self-lacing kicks debuted in 2011 as limited-edition replicas before a second release dropped last. The next iteration included 89 pairs in 2016, and many of them were sold via raffle to raise funds for The Michael J. Fox Foundation. The shoes were originally auctioned on eBay in 2011 for the same cause.
Earlier, Rogen arrived on the red carpet in formal shoes.
