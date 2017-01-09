Sarah Jessica Parker Twirled in Glitter Sandals on the Red Carpet

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. REX Shutterstock

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Sarah Jessica Parker at the Golden Globe Awards — and we sure have missed her.

With nine nominations and four wins under her belt, the actress is back after a 10-year long hiatus, and of course she made waves on the red carpet. Nominated for her 10th time tonight for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her HBO show “Divorce,” the shoe designer showed up for the occasion in a stunning floor-length white dress by Vera Wang and glittery sandal heels.

She was all smiles when she took a spin in the heels while showcasing the billowing gown’s structure.

The shoe designer, who told told Footwear News previously, “I love detail — that’s what distinguishes you,” proved just that tonight.

Parker also talked about leadership and how she runs her businesses, among other subjects.

“I’m tireless,” she said. “I want and expect everyone else to approach the work in the same way. I hope I have patience, listen and that ideas from other members of this team are felt as welcome as my own. I hope I am conveying that their contributions are really important. I’m exacting, but enormously appreciative of everything everyone does.”

