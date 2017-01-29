Here’s Where to Watch the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Live

By / 1 hour ago
sag awards red carpet watch live
The 23rd annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, airs live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
REX Shutterstock.

Stars of TV and film will be honored by peers for their outstanding performances today at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Of course, there’s no doubt the ceremony will attract celebrities in fabulous form on the red carpet. And this year the live pre-show coverage will highlight fashion through several platforms, including the SAG Awards red carpet live streaming pre-shows, the People, EW & TNT’s SAG Awards Red Carpet Live webcasts, and an interactive pre-show program in partnership with TBS and Refinery29 on Facebook Live.

Related
Kendall Jenner Flashed This Legs-For-Days Illusion Pose Next to Miranda Kerr in Sultry Sandals

Angela Sarafyan westworld sag awardsFrom left to right: “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jason George, “Westworld” star Angela Sarafyan and “Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine. REX Shutterstock.

Additionally, three cameras, available to view through TNT, TBS and the SAG Awards Twitter and Facebook handles, will stream the biggest happenings during the show. Among them, a 360-degree red carpet fashion camera will present all of the glamorous head-to-toe looks of the big night. And L’Oreal Paris will showcase behind the scenes moments through its SnapChat account and Instagram stories.

Here’s how to watch some of the SAG Awards programs:

• TBS and Refinery29’s pre-show webcast will stream live on Refinery29’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. ET.

• L’Oreal Paris will share red carpet moments and other highlights throughout the day via its social media platforms.

• People, EW & TNT’s SAG Awards Red Carpet Live will be available at 5:30 p.m. ET on sagawards.tntdrama.com and sagawards.org.

• SAG Awards 360-degree red carpet camera will be available on Twitter and Facebook at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s