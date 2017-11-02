Reese Witherspoon Matches Her Look-Alike Daughter at WSJ’s Innovator Awards

View Slideshow Ava Phillippe, at left, and Reese Witherspoon. Rex Shutterstock

Dressed in a shimmering black Giorgio Armani minidress, Reese Witherspoon was named Entertainment Innovator of the Year at the Wall Street Journal Magazine‘s Innovator Awards.

In its seventh run, the award ceremony brought out some of the biggest names in movies, music and fashion (such as designer Marc Jacobs, who presented some of the awards) for a glitzy ceremony held at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Prominent menswear designer Raf Simons, artist Mark Bradford, Tory Burch, as well as dancer and choreographer Ryan Heffington were each honored with awards, while other notable guests included supermodel Naomi Campbell, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Ava Phillippe, at left, and Reese Witherspoon. Rex Shutterstock

The 41-year-old’s daughter with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, Ava Phillippe, 18, came to cheer her mother on in a complementary black dress and matching sandals, leading many to comment on how much the two looked alike.

The mother and daughter had on similar sandal styles. Rex Shutterstock

On stage, Witherspoon accepted the award and commented on the importance of carving out spots for women in entertainment — a role she has been embracing by stepping away from acting and into producing films in recent years.

Naomi Campbell attends the Wall Street Journal Innovator awards Rex Shutterstock

“Today is a new day for women in film,” Witherspoon wrote on her Instagram post from the event, referring to the lack of female directors in Hollywood. “It’s time for change.”

