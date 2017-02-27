‘Lion’ Star Sunny Pawar Is Killing the Oscar Red Carpet in These Bright Sneakers

"Lion" star Sunny Pawar, 8, wears sneakers at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

Sunny Pawar is killing it on the red carpet — and he’s doing it in his favorite kicks.

The 8-year-old “Lion” star arrived on the red carpet today at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a tuxedo teamed with sneakers.

The footwear features a black cap-toe, green upper and bright yellow laces. The side panel includes letters.

Keeping things age appropriate, the youngster stepped out in the same comfy footwear he sported throughout the award season at other star-studded events.

In “Lion,” Pawar portrays the younger version of his co-star Dev Patel’s character. He stars opposite Nicole Kidman and Pryanka Bose. Patel earned a Best Actor acting nomination for the role.

“He’s excited and he feels great about it to be here,” his translator shared with E! News while chatting on the red carpet.

Pawar has been a fixture on the award show circuit leading up to the Oscars.

