‘Lion’ Star Sunny Pawar Is Killing the Oscar Red Carpet in These Bright Sneakers

oscars 2017 sunny pawar lion movie
"Lion" star Sunny Pawar, 8, wears sneakers at the 2017 Oscars.
REX Shutterstock.

Sunny Pawar is killing it on the red carpet — and he’s doing it in his favorite kicks.

The 8-year-old “Lion” star arrived on the red carpet today at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a tuxedo teamed with sneakers.

"Lion" star Sunny Pawar, 8, wears sneakers at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.
Detail of Sunny Pawar's sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

The footwear features a black cap-toe, green upper and bright yellow laces. The side panel includes letters.

Keeping things age appropriate, the youngster stepped out in the same comfy footwear he sported throughout the award season at other star-studded events.

Sunny Pawar, left, and Dev Patel pose at the press room at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. REX Shutterstock.

In “Lion,” Pawar portrays the younger version of his co-star Dev Patel’s character. He stars opposite Nicole Kidman and Pryanka Bose. Patel earned a Best Actor acting nomination for the role.

“He’s excited and he feels great about it to be here,” his translator shared with E! News while chatting on the red carpet.

Sunny Pawar stars opposite Nicole Kidman in "Lion." REX Shutterstock.

Pawar has been a fixture on the award show circuit leading up to the Oscars.

Sunny Pawar attends the 2017 Screen Australia and Australians in Film Reception wearing sneakers. REX Shutterstock.
Sunny Pawar at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. REX Shutterstock.

oscars 2017 sunny pawar lion movie

"Lion" star Sunny Pawar, 8, wears sneakers at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards. REX Shutterstock.

