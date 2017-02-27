Naomie Harris Got Her Asymmetrical Crystal-Strap Sandals Fresh Off the Runway

View Slideshow Naomie Harris at the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

We know that Oscar-nominated actress Naomie Harris is a fan of color, so it’s not exactly a surprise that the British beauty donned Calvin Klein’s sunflower yellow bejeweled sandals today for the 89th Academy Awards. Surprise or not, we’re completely obsessed with the crystal-embellished sandals in the summery colorway.

Incorporating yellow suede and asymmetrical crystal straps, she paired the shoes with a sequined white dress, also by Calvin Klein, falling just below the knees. The shoes are totally unique and different, as opposed to most of the shoes on the red carpet. They stand out.

Naomi Harris walks the red carpet at the Oscars REX Shutterstock

While most sported heels in black, nude or gold, the “Moonlight” Best Supporting Actress nominee decided to go for a simple dress and let her footwear shine. And shine they did. Paired with earrings and a bracelet, and minimal makeup, the look was complete.

Naomi Harris wears sunflower yellow bedazzled pumps by Calvin Klein at the Oscars. REX Shutterstock

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s shoes are from Calvin Klein’s fall ’17 ready-to-wear collection, which just debuted at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. The bedazzled sandal comes in several colors, such as white and blue, in addition to the sunflower yellow.

Calvin Klein fall ’17 collection at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Click here for more of Naomie Harris’ fabulous red carpet style.