Why Ryan Gosling Swapped Shoe Looks in ‘La La Land’

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in "La La Land." Courtesy of Lionsgate.

The wait for the 2017 Academy Awards is almost over. The ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, takes place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

“La La Land” earned a historic 14 nominations, and star Ryan Gosling is up for Best Actor. In anticipation of the big reveal, Footwear News caught up with costume designer Mary Zophres, who revealed a set secret about Gosling’s shoe choice.

Detail of shoes worn by Emma Stone (left) and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land.” Courtesy of EPK.

“We discovered through rehearsals that they had to be in dance shoes,” Zophres said. “It worked better. Emma did ‘Cabaret’ and knew that coming in, so it was matter of finding them because some dance shoes aren’t so attractive. And for [Gosling], he was nervous about it. We were talking about Stacy Adams in the beginning, and he was rehearsing in Stacy Adams, but we eventually could see maybe he would be able to move a little better in dance shoes. Dance shoes for men, they don’t have a good sole — that lug sole on the edge. He loves that brogue-looking men’s shoe.”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land.” Courtesy of EPK.

The show will air on ABC; Jimmy Kimmel will be the host.

Want more?

Then & Now: Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Viola Davis and More Stars on the Oscars Red Carpet

Best Baby Bump Red-Carpet Styles at the Oscars Through the Years

Taraji P. Henson, Emma Stone, Gina Rodriguez & More Celebs Wore Jimmy Choo at the 2017 SAG Awards

11 Times Emma Stone Made a Fashion Statement at Awards Shows